Sweden, Turkey and Finland to prepare joint memorandum to address Turkish concerns over NATO membership - Finnish media
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 22:24 IST
Turkey, Sweden and Finland will prepare a joint memorandum to address Turkey's concerns over the two Nordic countries joining NATO, according to Finnish media reports.
The reports, in Finland's largest daily Helsingin Sanomat and Finnish newspaper Iltalehti, came as the Turkish, Swedish and Finnish heads of state took part in a lengthy meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the first day of the NATO summit in Madrid.
