Finnish President Niinisto says Turkey has agreed to back Finnish and Swedish NATO membership

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-06-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 23:58 IST
Finland's President Niinisto said on Tuesday that Turkey has agreed to support Finland and Sweden's joint membership of NATO, on the first day of the alliance's summit in the Spanish capital Madrid.
Niinisto said the breakthrough came after the three countries signed a joint memorandum "to extend their full support against threats to each other’s security."
