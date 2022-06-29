Ukraine's president says Russia wants to dictate the future world order
Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 16:38 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told NATO leaders on Wednesday his country needed more weapons and money to defend itself against Russia, warning that Moscow's ambitions did not stop at Ukraine.
"This is not a war being waged by Russia against only Ukraine. This is a war for the right to dictate conditions in Europe - for what the future world order will be like," he said in a virtual address to a summit of the Western defence alliance in Madrid.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion
US Senator objects to high pecan tariff imposed by India
Five killed, 22 injured in Ukranian artillery attacks in Donetsk, Russian-backed separatists say
WRAPUP 3-No way out for Ukrainians in embattled city as Russian forces destroy last bridge
UPDATE 2-Five killed, 22 injured in Ukrainian artillery attacks in Donetsk, Russian-backed separatists say