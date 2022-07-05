Left Menu

Maha: Two revenue officials arrested for demanding over Rs 3 lakh bribe in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 05-07-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 13:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two revenue officials for allegedly demanding a bribe of over Rs 3 lakh from a man for making entries in land records in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday. Offenses under the Prevention of Corruption Act have been registered against nayab tehsildar Pradeep Mukne (53) and circle officer Sanjay Sonawane (53) of Vasai tehsil office, who were arrested on Monday evening, said Navnath Jagtap, the deputy superintendent of police ACB Palghar.

The accused officials had allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh each from the complainant to make some entries in the land records after a land deal, he said.

While Mukne settled for Rs 1.50 lakh, Sonawane had sought Rs 1.90 lakh, following which the complainant approached the ACB, he said.

Sonawane was caught accepting Rs 1.50 lakh from the complainant at the tehsil office on Monday, the official said, adding that a further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

