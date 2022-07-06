Left Menu

India beat Kazakhstan in Asian women's volleyball

India defeated hosts Kazakhstan in straight sets 3-0 in the Asian Womens U-20 Volleyball Championship in Nur-Sultan on Wednesday. India thus tasted their first victory in pool B. Achyuta Samanta, President of Volleyball Federation of India, congratulated the team on its win and extended his good wishes for the upcoming matches.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:06 IST
India defeated hosts Kazakhstan in straight sets (3-0) in the Asian Women's U-20 Volleyball Championship in Nur-Sultan on Wednesday. India thus tasted their first victory in pool B. The final score read 25-21, 25-11 25-14.

The Indian team is placed in group B alongside defending champions China, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Kazakhstan. Achyuta Samanta, President of Volleyball Federation of India, congratulated the team on its win and extended his good wishes for the upcoming matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

