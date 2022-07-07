UK attorney general Braverman wants to run for PM -ITV
Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2022 03:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 03:58 IST
The attorney general for England and Wales, Suella Braverman said on Wednesday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign and she would run to replace him, ITV reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
