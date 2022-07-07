Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2022 03:58 IST
UK attorney general Braverman wants to run for PM -ITV

The attorney general for England and Wales, Suella Braverman said on Wednesday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign and she would run to replace him, ITV reported.

