CBI arrests senior Power Grid official, five others in bribery case

The CBI said on Thursday that it has arrested an executive director of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) and five employees of a private company based in Noida in a bribery case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 20:32 IST
The CBI said on Thursday that it has arrested an executive director of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) and five employees of a private company based in Noida in a bribery case. The agency said a case was registered against the executive director and others including private company based at Noida and its executive vice president & head (transmission & distribution); assistant vice president & business head- distribution; RPM; two employees and unknown others.

"It was alleged that the public servant in conspiracy with others was involved in extending favours to the said private company for various works viz. preparation of inflated bills, early clearing of bills, PVC (Price Variation Clause) etc. related to contracts of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., in lieu of demand and acceptance of illegal gratification,"a CBI release said. "It was further alleged that the said company has bagged tenders, pertaining to a comprehensive scheme for Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd," the release added.

CBI said searches were conducted at 11 premises of the said accused located in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad which "led to recovery of numerous incriminating documents, materials, digital devices etc." A cash of Rs 93 lakh (approx.) was recovered from the residence of Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

The release said that the arrested accused were produced today before the Court of Special Judge, CBI cases, Panchkula (Haryana) and were remanded to Police Custody up to July 15. (ANI)

