Scotland Yard investigates man arrested for assault on Air India flight

A 27-year-old man was arrested on an Air India flight from Delhi as it landed at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of assault reported by cabin crew, Londons Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.The unnamed individual was taken to a west London police station last week and released under investigation.

PTI | London | Updated: 12-07-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A 27-year-old man was arrested on an Air India flight from Delhi as it landed at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of assault reported by cabin crew, London's Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.

The unnamed individual was taken to a west London police station last week and released under investigation. According to reports, he had turned violent towards an air steward while in a drunken state on the flight bound from Delhi to London on July 7.

''At approximately 18:20hrs [local time] on Thursday, 7 July, officers met a flight that had landed at Heathrow Airport after cabin crew had reported a disturbance on the flight,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

''A member of cabin crew reported they were assaulted during the incident. A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He was taken to a west London police station and was subsequently released under investigation. Enquiries into the circumstances continue,” the statement said.

Air India is yet to officially comment on the incident.

