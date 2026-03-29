Delhi Shines with 216 MW Energy Conservation During Earth Hour

In a significant display of collective action, the national capital saved 216 MW of electricity during Earth Hour, as reported by BSES on Saturday. This figure includes 174 MW saved specifically in the BSES service areas.

Organized by the World Wildlife Fund, Earth Hour is a global initiative encouraging individuals worldwide to switch off their lights for an hour to show support for environmental conservation and to raise awareness about pressing ecological issues. Over the years, Earth Hour has evolved beyond symbolism to inspire tangible actions embracing sustainable living and low-carbon futures.

BSES, a major power utility in India, views Earth Hour as part of its ongoing dedication to sustainability and clean energy transition. The utility is actively transforming Delhi's energy landscape with initiatives such as rooftop solar systems, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). The efforts include over 13,000 rooftop solar installations and more than 6,300 EV charging points, with an expected green power portfolio exceeding 50% by 2026-27.

Delhi's engagement in Earth Hour has shown measurable impact, with power savings rising from 206 MW in 2024 to 269 MW in 2025. This progress highlights the increasing environmental awareness and participation of its residents, reaffirming Delhi's leadership in urban climate action. Cities nationwide joined in this year's Earth Hour, held from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm, by switching off lights to conserve energy. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)