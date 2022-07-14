S.Korea, U.S. discussing ways to strengthen cooperation on chips -Yonhap

South Korea said on Thursday it is discussing with the United States ways to strengthen cooperation on chip-making, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"The U.S. emphasised several times the importance of partnership in the chip sector in its supply chain review report in June last year," a presidential official said, according to Yonhap. The presidential office declined to comment when asked whether South Korea would join a U.S.-led chip alliance.

The U.S. government had asked South Korea to inform it by the end of August whether it will participate in a U.S.-led chip alliance, called "Chip 4", to cope with semiconductor supply chain problems, Yonhap said citing unnamed sources in Washington. The prospective alliance would involve the United States, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea, Yonhap reported.

