Talks, terror cannot go together: BJP's Devender Rana on dialogue with Pakistan

Taking a jibe at the advocates of India-Pakistan dialogue, BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Thursday said New Delhi has made it amply clear umpteen times that talks and terror cannot go together.

He claimed that terrorism emanating from Pakistan is on its last breath due to focussed operations by the security forces, the Jammu and Kashmir police and the people who have experienced the most traumatic phase in the Valley over the past three decades.

''Engagement between two sovereign nations is a central subject and still those trying to carve out an unsolicited role for themselves, for whatever reasons, by jumping the line should understand that India cannot engage itself with a country that sprouts terrorism,'' Rana said.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said militancy in Kashmir will not end until the government wins the hearts of the people in the Valley and seeks a solution by talking to Pakistan.

''The caravan of militancy will not end. Their (BJP) ministers and other leaders issue statements that it has ended, but I want to tell them that this will not end till they try to win the hearts of the people of Kashmir and seek a solution after talking to our neighbouring country (Pakistan),'' he had said.

Rana, on Thursday, said, ''A few people may try to condone or downplay the barbarism unleashed by terrorists in terms of death and devastation caused and continuously being perpetrated by Pakistani lackeys. But that does not change the ugly face of terrorism Kashmir is witnessing.'' He referred to the killing of Assistant Sub-Inspector Mushtaq Ahmed in the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar, saying conditional condemnation of such dastardly acts by ''privileged some'' serves as cover fire to enemies of peace.

Pakistan, which sponsored, trained and supported terrorists, cannot hold peace to ransom as they are destined to doom, the senior BJP leader said ''In the guns they keep brandishing lies their end,'' Rana said, claiming that the average lifespan of a terrorist is just seven days.

He also cautioned those providing cover and moral support to terrorists and peace breakers in pursuit of furthering the political agenda, saying the people are mature and sagacious enough to read between the lines.

''People of Kashmir are realising the dividends of peace more than before as normalised Valley is booming with economic activity in the wake of unprecedented arrival of tourists and pilgrims,'' Rana said.

He said the beautiful, blissful face of Kashmir was evident during the recent flash flood at the Amarnath cave shrine as the local Muslims, unmindful of their Eid festivity, worked shoulder to shoulder with the Army, police and NDRF teams in saving the lives of the pilgrims.

''This is the real Kashmir and not the one of those trying to trample its ethos with the alien gun and those providing cover fire for earning brownie points to further their politics,'' he added.

Rana exuded confidence that the peace-loving people of Jammu and Kashmir will continue to support the peace initiatives and isolate the inimical elements.

''This is imperative for a progressive and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir, which is treading the path of holistic and all-round development as envisioned in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas motto,'' he added.

