U.S. Senate to start voting Tuesday on slimmed-down China semiconductor bill
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 00:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the U.S. Senate would begin voting on Tuesday on legislation to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and improve competitiveness with China.
"We need to move quickly," he said on Monday as the Senate opened for the week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Senate
- Democratic
- U.S. Senate
- China
- Chuck Schumer
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOREX-U.S. dollar weakens against euro, sterling in U.S. holiday trading
A polarized U.S. celebrates Independence Day
Democratic Republic of Congo declares end to Ebola outbreak
FACTBOX-Mass shootings in the U.S. from Highland Park to Fort Hood
Al Jazeera reporter likely killed by unintentional gunfire from Israeli positions, U.S. says