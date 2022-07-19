Left Menu

U.S. Senate to start voting Tuesday on slimmed-down China semiconductor bill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 00:51 IST
U.S. Senate to start voting Tuesday on slimmed-down China semiconductor bill
  • Country:
  • United States

Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the U.S. Senate would begin voting on Tuesday on legislation to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and improve competitiveness with China.

"We need to move quickly," he said on Monday as the Senate opened for the week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
2
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada
3
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

United Kingdom
4
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022