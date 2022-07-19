UK temperature exceeds 40C for the first time - Met Office
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-07-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 17:32 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A temperature of more than 40C (104F) was provisionally recorded on Tuesday for the first time ever in Britain, the Met Office said.
The Met Office said the temperature of 40.2C was recorded at London Heathrow at 11:50 GMT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- The Met Office
- Met Office
Advertisement