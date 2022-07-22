Syria's air defences confront Israeli attack over capital Damascus -state media
Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2022
Syrian air defences have intercepted an Israeli attack over the capital Damascus' countryside, state TV reported early on Friday.
No details were immediately available, and there were no initial reports of damage or casualties.
