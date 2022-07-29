Left Menu

Texas school principal reinstated after suspension over Uvalde shooting-report

Mandy Gutierrez was placed on administrative leave, with pay, on Tuesday by Hall Harell, superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District after a report on an investigation by a Texas legislative committee found that she knew about security issues around the school. "Ms. Gutierrez's administrative leave with pay has been lifted and she has been fully reinstated to her position," ABC said, citing a statement from her attorney.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 09:34 IST
Texas school principal reinstated after suspension over Uvalde shooting-report
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

The principal of the Texas elementary school where a gunman went on a rampage in May has been reinstated to her position, ABC News reported on Thursday, citing her attorney. Mandy Gutierrez was placed on administrative leave, with pay, on Tuesday by Hall Harell, superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District after a report on an investigation by a Texas legislative committee found that she knew about security issues around the school.

"Ms. Gutierrez's administrative leave with pay has been lifted and she has been fully reinstated to her position," ABC said, citing a statement from her attorney. Gutierrez has not responded publicly to the investigation report.

The report, which marked the most exhaustive attempt so far to determine what went wrong on May 24, said "systemic failures" and poor leadership had contributed to the death toll. At least 19 school children and two adults were killed by the 18-year-old gunman, who was shot and killed by police.

The report said Gutierrez and other staff knew that the lock on the door of Room 111 - where the shootings took place - was not working properly, but did not place a work order to get it fixed. That broken lock enabled the gunman to easily enter the classroom, it said. The mass shootings at Uvalde and in Buffalo, New York, claimed over 30 lives and triggered a bipartisan bill on gun safety that was signed into law by U.S President Joe Biden on June 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022