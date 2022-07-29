Russia is failing in many areas of Ukraine war - UK defence minister

Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace said on Friday that Russia was failing in "many areas" in its war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin might seek to change strategy again.

"The Russians are failing at the moment on the ground in many areas ... Putin's plan A, B, and C has failed and he may look to plan D," Wallace told Sky News television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)