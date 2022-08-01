Algeria's president says interested in joining BRICS group
Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 02:40 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 02:40 IST
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said his country is interested in joining the BRICS group, telling a TV interviewer that Algeria largely meets the conditions of joining the group.
The BRICS group of nations comprises China, Russia, Brazil, India, and South Africa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
