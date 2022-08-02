Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank flashpoint Jenin

Israeli undercover troops carried out an arrest raid in a town in the occupied West Bank that has been a flashpoint of violence on Monday, Israeli police said, and the Palestinian health ministry said a local man had been killed. There were no immediate details on the identity of the man slain in Jenin, which has seen regular Israeli operations since several of its residents carried out a spree of deadly street attacks inside Israel earlier this year.

An Israeli police spokesperson said commandos disguised as Palestinians entered Jenin to make two arrests and came under fire. They shot back, hitting several gunmen, and left without suffering casualties, the spokesperson added. The West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has experienced simmering violence since U.S.-sponsored peace talks with Israel broke down in 2014. (Writing by Dan Williams; editing by Grant McCool)

