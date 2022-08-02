Left Menu

Punjab govt announces Rs 40 lakh cash award for CWG bronze medallist lifter Harjinder

The Punjab government on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh for weightlifter Harjinder Kaur after she claimed a bronze medal in the 71kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Punjabs weightlifting player Harjinder Kaur won bronze medal in Commonwealth Games-2022.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-08-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 13:46 IST
Punjab govt announces Rs 40 lakh cash award for CWG bronze medallist lifter Harjinder
The Punjab government on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh for weightlifter Harjinder Kaur after she claimed a bronze medal in the 71kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. A resident of Nabha in Patiala district, Harjinder totaled 212kgs (93 in snatch and 119 in clean and jerk) to finish on the podium on Monday night. England's Sarah Davies won the gold medal with a total of 229kgs, while Canada's Alexis Ashworth bagged the silver with 214kgs.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated Harjinder on her feat.

''Congratulations to Harjinder Kaur, a native of village Mehas near Nabha, for winning a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games…Harjinder you will be a source of inspiration for girls in Punjab…congratulations to your parents and coaches too,'' Mann tweeted. ''Punjab's weightlifting player Harjinder Kaur won a bronze medal in Commonwealth Games-2022. Harjinder Kaur, a resident of Nabha, will be given prize money of Rs 40 lakh under the sports policy of the Punjab government. This achievement of Harjinder will encourage sportspersons, especially our daughters in future…'' Meanwhile, the residents of Nabha went into a frenzy following Harjinder's success in Birmingham.

''It is a proud moment as she won the bronze after a lot of hard work. We all were confident that she would excel,'' said Harjinder's brother, Pritpal Singh.

''Everyone in the family supported her in making a mark in this field.'' Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer also congratulated Kaur for her bronze.

