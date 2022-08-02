Left Menu

4 arrested for cattle smuggling in Jammu region, 198 bovines rescued

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-08-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 15:58 IST
4 arrested for cattle smuggling in Jammu region, 198 bovines rescued
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were arrested while they were trying to smuggle nearly 200 bovine animals to the Kashmir valley, police said on Tuesday.

Total 198 animals being transported from Ramban and Reasi districts of the Jammu region were rescued by the police.

Acting on specific inputs regarding the transportation of bovine animals, 14 vehicles were intercepted at Batote, Ramsoo, Ramban and Jawahir tunnel areas in which 172 bovine animals were being smuggled to Kashmir, they said.

According to police, the vehicles were packed in with the animals with no arrangements for food and water.

In Reasi district, police teams intercepted two parties smuggling 26 bovines to the valley from Dewal and Talwara areas, they said.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohd Yousaf, Bashir Ahmed, Khurshid Mohd and Ghulam Qadar.

Police have seized 14 vehicles and registered cases against the four, they said, adding that an investigation into the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022