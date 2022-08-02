Left Menu

Maha: Activists of rival Shiv Sena groups clash in Dombivili

Hundreds of activists of the Shiv Senas rival factions clashed at the partys office in Dombivili town of Maharashtras Thane district on Tuesday, police said. The local police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-08-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 18:34 IST
Maha: Activists of rival Shiv Sena groups clash in Dombivili
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of activists of the Shiv Sena's rival factions clashed at the party's office in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, police said. According to the police, photographs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his MP son Dr Srikant Shinde were removed from the party office.

Activists of the Shinde faction had arrived at the office during the day to hang the photographs back on the walls, but supporters of Uddhav Thackeray reached there and a clash erupted, an official said. The local police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control, he said. In the end, Shinde's supporters managed to hang the photographs on the wall, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022