US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall sharply as strong jobs data fuels rate-hike worries

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 18:07 IST
U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday after a solid jobs report for July bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to continue on its aggressive policy tightening path.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 167 points, or 0.51%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 34.25 points, or 0.82%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 138.75 points, or 1.04%.

