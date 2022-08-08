Left Menu

Fresh shelling delays reopening of Kherson bridge -Interfax

Ukrainian forces again shelled the Antonivskyi bridge in the Russian-controlled city of Kherson, damaging construction equipment and delaying its reopening, Interfax news agency quoted a local Russian-appointed official as saying on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 11:46 IST
Antonivskyi bridge Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ukrainian forces again shelled the Antonivskyi bridge in the Russian-controlled city of Kherson, damaging construction equipment and delaying its reopening, Interfax news agency quoted a local Russian-appointed official as saying on Monday. The bridge is one of only two crossing points for Russian forces to the territory they have occupied on the western bank of the Dnipro river in southern Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in the country.

It has been a key target for Ukrainian forces in recent weeks, with Kyiv using high-precision U.S.-supplied rockets to try to destroy it in possible preparation for a counter-offensive to retake Russian-controlled areas of the south. Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-appointed deputy head of Kherson's city administration, told Interfax there had been no "critical damage" from the latest shelling. He did not say how long this would delay its planned reopening.

