The Delhi Police appreciated a good samaritan who saved the life of an MBA aspirant, who was seriously injured by a kite string, by admitting him to a hospital on time, officials said on Monday.Danish, working with an e-commerce website as a Japanese translator, took the 22-year-old victim, Abhinav, to Max hospital within 10 minutes of the incident, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 23:35 IST
Good samaritan saves life of man injured by kite string
The Delhi Police appreciated a good samaritan who saved the life of an MBA aspirant, who was seriously injured by a kite string, by admitting him to a hospital on time, officials said on Monday.

Danish, working with an e-commerce website as a Japanese translator, took the 22-year-old victim, Abhinav, to Max hospital within 10 minutes of the incident, they said. A PCR call regarding the incident was received on August 7 at 6:49 pm at Jagatpuri police station, they said.

Police said the victim was on his way to Jagatpuri on his motorcycle when the 'manjha' (string) of a stray kite got entangled around his neck, leaving him seriously injured. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said when police reached the spot, it was found that the victim had been rushed to the hospital. He said on the statement of Danish, a case was registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Jagatpuri police station. ''Danish, a witness of the incident, took Abhinav to Max hospital by an autorickshaw immediately. His effort is highly appreciated. Abhinav got operated and is in ICU. He is in a stable condition,'' he added. Police said two cases have also been registered under IPC section 188 following a special raid in market areas. One of these cases have been registered against Mohammed Sabir who was found in possession of 218 illegal manjas and the second one was registered against Sanjay Sachdeva. Such manjas were also found in the shop owned by Sachdeva. PTI AMP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

