U.S. officials attended detained American's hearing in UAE, State Dept says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-08-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 20:34 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. embassy officials attended U.S. citizen and rights lawyer Asim Ghafoor's hearing in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, a State Department official said, adding that his next hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.
UAE authorities have said Ghafoor, a U.S. citizen and civil rights attorney based in Virginia, was arrested last month while transiting through Dubai airport based on an in absentia trial and conviction in May for tax evasion and money laundering.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- State Department
- Ghafoor
- Virginia
- United Arab Emirates
- Dubai
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Sherman, Kennedy to visit Solomons, where fathers fought and U.S. now vies with China
Athletics-U.S. storm to another crushing 4x400m men's relay gold
Athletics-U.S. storm to another crushing 4x400m men's relay gold
U.S. helicopters hold first live-fire drills in S.Korea since 2019
U.S. helicopters hold first live-fire drills in S.Korea since 2019