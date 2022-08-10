Left Menu

Cocaine worth Rs 11.75 crore seized, Venezuelan national held

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-08-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 19:59 IST
Over one kilogram of cocaine worth Rs 11.75 crore was seized at the airport here and a Venezuelan woman who arrived from Ethiopia was arrested in this connection, the Customs department said on Wednesday.

The incident assumes significance as it is one of the major seizures by the Customs department in recent times.

The department authorities on specific inputs intercepted the passenger who arrived here on August 7 and recovered the contraband from her, a press release from Principal Commissioner of Customs K R Uday Bhaskar said.

The passenger had concealed the cocaine in her handbag and the drug was weighing 1.21 kg worth Rs 11.75 crore. The passenger was arrested and further investigation was on, the release said.

Last month, Customs department seized Rs 8.86 crore worth heroin and a Tanzanian national was arrested.

