Maha Lok Adalat: Rs 60 lakh compensation to kin of forest guard killed in road accident

A Lok Adalat in Maharashtras Palghar district has facilitated settlement of a compensation of Rs 60 lakh to the family of a forest guard killed in a road accident in 2016.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-08-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 11:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Lok Adalat in Maharashtra's Palghar district has facilitated settlement of a compensation of Rs 60 lakh to the family of a forest guard killed in a road accident in 2016. The claimants and the offending vehicle's insurance company reached the settlement on August 13 before district judge A S Pratinidhi. A copy of the order was made available on August 20.

The claimants had submitted before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) that the deceased, Ravindra Daga Chitte (35), worked as a forest guard and earned a salary of Rs 40,000 per month.

On May 19, 2016, he was proceeding to his workplace on a motorbike when a dumper coming from the opposite direction in a rash and negligent manner collided with his two-wheeler near Deokop village on Palghar Manor road.

Chitte received severe injuries and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, the claimants, including his wife, two children and parents, told the MACT.

They sought a compensation of Rs one crore and also said they had spent Rs 50,000 for transporting the body and on funeral expenses.

The two parties reached a settlement for a compensation of Rs 60 lakh, a Lok Adalat official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

