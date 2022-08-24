Left Menu

Russian Defence Minister Shoigu: military campaign in Ukraine 'deliberately' slowed to reduce civilian casualties

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that the slowing pace of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine was deliberate, and driven by the need to reduce civilian casualties. Speaking at a meeting of defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan, Shoigu said: "Everything is being done to avoid casualties among civilians.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-08-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 13:09 IST
Sergei Shoigu Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that the slowing pace of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine was deliberate, and driven by the need to reduce civilian casualties. Speaking at a meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan, Shoigu said: "Everything is being done to avoid casualties among civilians. Of course, this slows down the pace of the offensive, but we are doing this deliberately."

Russia's war effort in Ukraine has made little progress in recent months after its troops were pushed back from Kyiv in the early weeks of the war.

