No conclusive proof of Pegasus spyware in phones examined: SC, says Centre did not cooperate in probe; BJP-Cong spar

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the technical panel appointed by it to probe the unauthorised use of Pegasus has found some malware in five mobile phones out of the 29 examined but it could not be concluded that it was due to the Israeli spyware.

After perusing the report submitted by former apex court Justice R V Raveendran, Chief Justice N V Ramana also noted that the Central government did not cooperate with the Pegasus probe.

The top court had ordered a probe into the allegations of the use of Israeli spyware by the government agencies for targeted surveillance of politicians, journalists and activists and appointed technical and supervisory committees to look into the Pegasus row after an international media consortium last year reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets.

Buoyed by the SC observation on Thursday, the BJP said the opposition's attack over the Pegasus issue was all part of a ''motivated campaign'' aimed at weakening Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded an apology from the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress hit back, saying by not cooperating in the probe, the government has made it clear that they used Pegasus and demanded strict action against them by the SC.

''PM and his government's non-cooperation with the SC appointed committee is an acceptance that they had something deeper to hide and want to crush democracy,'' Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

The three-judge bench said the overseeing panel has submitted a ''lengthy'' report in three parts. One of the parts suggested amending the law to protect citizens' right to privacy and ensure the nation's cyber security.

''They (Committees) have observed that the Government of India did not cooperate. Whatever stand you had taken here, you have taken the same stand before the committee also'', the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said.

Referring to a report of the technical panel, the bench said it was ''little concerned'' as it appeared that out of 29 phones, which were submitted to the technical committee for examination, five had some ''kind of malware'' but it cannot be said that these are due to Pegasus.

''So far as the technical committee report is concerned and it appears that there is a request from the persons, who have given their phones, that the report not be shared...it appears that some 29 phones have been given and in five phones, they found some malware but it does not mean that it is a malware from the Pegasus...,''the CJI said.

The bench said the report of Justice Raveendran has suggestions on protecting the citizens’ right to privacy, the future course of action, accountability, amending the law to improve privacy protection and the grievances redressal mechanism.

It said that the report of the overseeing judge suggested some remedial measures and one is that there should be ''amendments in the existing laws and the procedures on surveillance and right to privacy.'' ''Second is enhancing and improving the cyber security of the nation,'' the bench said, adding that the report also suggested the ''establishment of a mechanism for citizens to raise grievances of illegal surveillance.'' Noting that it was a ''huge report'', the bench said it will see what portion can be given and added that there was also a request not to release the report.

''These are technical issues. So far as Justice Raveendran's report is concerned, we will upload it on the website,'' the CJI said.

Senior lawyers Kapil Sibal and Rakesh Dwivedi urged the bench to release a ''redacted report'' to the litigants.

When the bench said the Centre did not cooperate, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta responded by saying he was unaware of that.

The court will now hear the matter after four weeks.

The BJP and the Congress engaged in a verbal duel over the issue with the former demanding an apology, alleging that the opposition party has so much animus against Modi and his government that it resorts to falsehood to expand the party but ends up shrinking further after its lies are exposed and the Congress claiming that the government's ''non-cooperation'' is an acceptance that they had ''something deeper to hide''. Addressing a press conference, former Union minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also told the Congress not to give sermons to the party on spying and referred to then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee's allegations of snooping aimed at his own colleagues.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said, ''everybody knows this weapon was used and it dented democracy. This weapon is against the law and Constitution. How can they (the government) answer? Sometimes not answering is also an answer, the government has made it clear (by not giving answers) that they used Pegasus against democracy.'' By staying silent the government has made it clear that it used the Pegasus spyware against Rahul Gandhi, other opposition leaders, scientists, election commissioner, registrar of the Supreme Court, civil society activists, and senior journalists, he said.

''I hope the Supreme Court will treat this not giving of an answer as an answer and take strict action against the government in this matter. We have been asking from day one why did the government use Pegasus and under what law,'' he said.

The SC-appointed technical panel, which included three experts on cyber security, digital forensics, networks, and hardware, was asked to ''inquire, investigate and determine'' whether Pegasus spyware was used for snooping on citizens and their probe would be monitored by Raveendran.

The panel members were Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Prabaharan P, and Ashwin Anil Gumaste.

Justice Raveendran, who headed the monitoring panel, was assisted by former IPS officer Alok Joshi and cyber security expert Sundeep Oberoi in monitoring the inquiry of the technical panel.

The apex court, in its order, had said that the probe panel would be empowered to enquire and investigate what steps or actions have been taken by the Centre after reports were published in 2019 about the hacking of WhatsApp accounts of Indian citizens, using the Pegasus suite of spyware.

Also whether any Pegasus suite was acquired by the Union of India, or any state government, or any central or state agency for use against the citizens of India.

An international media consortium had reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using the Pegasus spyware.

