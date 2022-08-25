J-K: SIA files chargesheet against Hizb commander in terror recruitment case

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet in a court against a Hizbul Mujahideen militant for recruiting youths for terrorism, officials said.

The chargesheet, filed in the court of additional sessions judge here, substantiates the charges with evidence against the terrorist and his accomplices, the SIA officials said.

The chargesheet was presented against Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Abdul Rashid alais Arsalan of Doda district, who had undergone training in Pakistan, and another person namely Sartaz Ahmed alais Dr Sohail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, they said.

Ahmed was killed in an encounter with security forces in 2009, they added.

The chief investigating officer in the case has proved that Rashid and the other killed terrorist used to extort money from contractors, carrying out government developmental work in Doda, by threatening them and also recruiting the youths for terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, the officials said.

The SIM of a mobile phone over which these terrorists used to call and intimidate the law-abiding citizens had been forcibly obtained from one Mohd Sharief by them, as per the chargesheet.

It said Rashid was involved in a number of of terror cases in Doda district.

In 2009-2010, he acted as a district commander of the proscribed terror outfit and remained instrumental in carrying out various unlawful activities in the district and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the chargesheet said.

