Mumbai cops search Uttar Pradesh home of Virar man over terror threat messages

A Mumbai police team on Thursday conducted a search at the residence of a man in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district in connection with text messages warning of a 26/11-style terror attack on the metropolis last week, an official said.

The multiple threat WhatsApp messages were received on the traffic police helpline from a phone number that displayed Pakistan STD code, he said.

The search was conducted at the residence of the man, who originally hails from Bijnor district, but currently resides in Virar, a distant suburb of Mumbai, the official said without providing further details.

He had been on the Mumbai police radar since the day when the threat messages were received, he said.

A team of the crime branch, which is investigating the case, travelled to Uttar Pradesh to conduct the search at the native place of the Virar-based man, he said.

Another crime branch team went to Haryana in connection with the probe, the official said.

Police are scanning contact numbers shared in the WhatsApp messages by the sender, he said.

