Swedish PM sets out further military aid package to Ukraine

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday Sweden would provide a further 500 million crowns ($46.75 million) in military assistance to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion.

Andersson told reporters after hosting Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for talks that her government would provide a total additional aid package of 1 billion crowns, both military and civilian assistance, to Ukraine. Kuleba called on Sweden to provide the country with weapons such as howitzers and shells. "As long as the war continues, we will be asking for more weapons"," Kuleba told reporters. ($1 = 10.6962 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)