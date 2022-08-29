Left Menu

Swedish PM sets out further military aid package to Ukraine

Kuleba called on Sweden to provide the country with weapons such as howitzers and shells. "As long as the war continues, we will be asking for more weapons"," Kuleba told reporters.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 29-08-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 13:49 IST
Magdalena Andersson Image Credit: Flickr
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday Sweden would provide a further 500 million crowns ($46.75 million) in military assistance to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion.

Andersson told reporters after hosting Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for talks that her government would provide a total additional aid package of 1 billion crowns, both military and civilian assistance, to Ukraine. Kuleba called on Sweden to provide the country with weapons such as howitzers and shells. "As long as the war continues, we will be asking for more weapons"," Kuleba told reporters. ($1 = 10.6962 Swedish crowns)

