Russia says Ukraine attempts futile offensive in Mykolaiv and Herson regions - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-08-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 22:59 IST
Russia says Ukraine attempts futile offensive in Mykolaiv and Herson regions - RIA
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian defence ministry said on Monday that Ukraine's troops have attempted offensive in southern Mykolaiv and Herson regions, sustaining significant casualties, RIA news agency reported

"Enemy's offensive attempt failed miserably," it said.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

