Russia says Ukraine attempts futile offensive in Mykolaiv and Herson regions - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-08-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 22:59 IST
Russian defence ministry said on Monday that Ukraine's troops have attempted offensive in southern Mykolaiv and Herson regions, sustaining significant casualties, RIA news agency reported
"Enemy's offensive attempt failed miserably," it said.
