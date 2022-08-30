Left Menu

Ukraine troops break through Russian defences in several sectors -Zelenskiy aide

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 02:24 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 02:24 IST
Ukrainian troops mounting a counter-offensive have broken through Russian defences in several sectors of the front line near the city of Kherson, a senior advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

In a video interview on Youtube, Oleksiy Arestovych also said Ukrainian forces were shelling the ferries that Moscow is using to supply a pocket of Russian-occupied territory on the west bank of the Dnipro river in the Kherson region.

