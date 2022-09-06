One suspect in Canadian stabbings found dead, the other still wanted

(Updates with one suspect dead) JAMES SMITH CREE NATION, Saskatchewan, Sept 5 (Reuters) - C anadian police said on Monday they found one of the suspects in a mass stabbing spree dead while the other suspect, his brother, remained at large.

The brothers had been charged with murdering 10 people and wounding 19 in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Saskatchewan on Sunday. Damien Sanderson has been found dead on the James Smith Cree Nation and his brother, Myles Sanderson, "may have sustained injuries" and may be seeking medical attention, said Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, at a news conference.

The attacks were among the deadliest in Canada's modern history. Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were apparently random. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3cKaBP0) A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower, a first responder and a 14-year-old boy were the initial victims identified.

