Left Menu

One suspect in Canadian stabbings found dead, the other still wanted

(Updates with one suspect dead) JAMES SMITH CREE NATION, Saskatchewan, Sept 5 (Reuters) - C anadian police said on Monday they found one of the suspects in a mass stabbing spree dead while the other suspect, his brother, remained at large. The brothers had been charged with murdering 10 people and wounding 19 in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Saskatchewan on Sunday. Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were apparently random.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 03:31 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 03:31 IST
One suspect in Canadian stabbings found dead, the other still wanted

(Updates with one suspect dead) JAMES SMITH CREE NATION, Saskatchewan, Sept 5 (Reuters) - C anadian police said on Monday they found one of the suspects in a mass stabbing spree dead while the other suspect, his brother, remained at large.

The brothers had been charged with murdering 10 people and wounding 19 in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Saskatchewan on Sunday. Damien Sanderson has been found dead on the James Smith Cree Nation and his brother, Myles Sanderson, "may have sustained injuries" and may be seeking medical attention, said Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, at a news conference.

The attacks were among the deadliest in Canada's modern history. Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were apparently random. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3cKaBP0) A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower, a first responder and a 14-year-old boy were the initial victims identified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022