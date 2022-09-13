Left Menu

U.S. says Russia spent over $300 million on foreign influence efforts since 2014 - official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-09-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 23:05 IST
A U.S. intelligence review found that Russia has transferred more than $300 million to foreign political parties, officials and politicians in more than two dozen countries since 2014 as part of Moscow's efforts to gain influence abroad, a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday.

The U.S. government was declassifying some information from the report and had shared information on Russia's covert political financing with other countries, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told reporters in a phone briefing.

