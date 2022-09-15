Russian Foreign Ministry says U.S. longer-range missiles for Kyiv would cross 'red line'
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that if the United states decides to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles for U.S.-made HIMARS systems in use by Ukraine it would cross a "red line" and become "a party to the conflict".
In a briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that Russia "reserves the right to defend its territory".
