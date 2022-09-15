Left Menu

Russian Foreign Ministry says U.S. longer-range missiles for Kyiv would cross 'red line'

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-09-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 16:18 IST
Russian Foreign Ministry says U.S. longer-range missiles for Kyiv would cross 'red line'
Maria Zakharova Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that if the United states decides to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles for U.S.-made HIMARS systems in use by Ukraine it would cross a "red line" and become "a party to the conflict".

In a briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that Russia "reserves the right to defend its territory".

