Two couples killed in highway crash after attending condolence meet

Two couples were killed on Sunday when a car hit a motorcycle and a scooty in Rajasthans Jhunjhunu district, police said.The accident occurred near Dumoli village on Delhi-Fatehpur highway when the car rammed into the bike and scooty from behind and overturned, they said.The car driver fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind.All the four, who died in the crash, were travelling to Narnaul in Haryana after attending a condolence meeting near Singhana, Buhana DSP Mukesh Chaudhary said.The deceased were identified as Vinod Jangid 55, his wife Vimla 52, Sagarmal 50 and his wife Urmila 48.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-09-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 19:18 IST
Two couples were killed on Sunday when a car hit a motorcycle and a scooty in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said.

The accident occurred near Dumoli village on Delhi-Fatehpur highway when the car rammed into the bike and scooty from behind and overturned, they said.

The car driver fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind.

''All the four, who died in the crash, were travelling to Narnaul in Haryana after attending a condolence meeting near Singhana,'' Buhana DSP Mukesh Chaudhary said.

The deceased were identified as Vinod Jangid (55), his wife Vimla (52), Sagarmal (50) and his wife Urmila (48). All were close family relatives, police said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, the DSP said. He said the car owner is a resident of Jhunjhunu district, but who was driving the car at the time of the accident is being probed.

A case has been registered in this connection, he added.

