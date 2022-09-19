CBI files chargesheet against Yes Bank MD, Avantha Group's chairman, Oyester Buildwell in bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against Rana Kapoor, the then MD and CEO, Yes Bank Limited; Gautam Thapar, chairman, Avantha Group and M/s Oyster Buildwell Private Limited in a bank fraud case to the tune of approximately Rs 466.51 crore.

CBI had registered the case against M/s Oyster Buildwell Private Limited, located at Gurgaon (Haryana) and others on June 2, 2021, on the complaint from Yes Bank Limited. It was alleged that the accused had committed criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for diversion/misappropriation of public money, from 2017 to 2019.

Searches were conducted on June 5, 2021, at several premises including the official/residential premises of the accused which led to the recovery of several documents and digital evidence etc. (ANI)

