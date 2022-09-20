Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Two sentenced to death for murder in Janjgir Champa

First additional district and sessions judge Suresh Joon on Monday found the accused Sohit Kewat 28 and Sunil Kewat 23 guilty of killing Bhagwat Sahu, a member of the gram panchayat in Tumsa village, public prosecutor Rajesh Pandey said.

A court in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district has sentenced two persons to death for the murder of a gram panchayat member in 2021. First additional district and sessions judge Suresh Joon on Monday found the accused Sohit Kewat (28) and Sunil Kewat (23) guilty of killing Bhagwat Sahu, a member of the gram panchayat in Tumsa village, public prosecutor Rajesh Pandey said. Considering the serious nature of the crime, the court sentenced the duo to death and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on them, he said.

According to the prosecution, Sohit and Sunil were in a dispute with the victim over proceeds of a land deal in Tumsa village under Sheorinarayan police station.

On November 20, 2021, the duo attacked Sahu with a sharp-edged weapon and killed him. They also circulated a video on social media stating that they had committed the murder, it was stated.

