Chhattisgarh: Two sentenced to death for murder in Janjgir Champa
A court in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district has sentenced two persons to death for the murder of a gram panchayat member in 2021. First additional district and sessions judge Suresh Joon on Monday found the accused Sohit Kewat (28) and Sunil Kewat (23) guilty of killing Bhagwat Sahu, a member of the gram panchayat in Tumsa village, public prosecutor Rajesh Pandey said. Considering the serious nature of the crime, the court sentenced the duo to death and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on them, he said.
According to the prosecution, Sohit and Sunil were in a dispute with the victim over proceeds of a land deal in Tumsa village under Sheorinarayan police station.
On November 20, 2021, the duo attacked Sahu with a sharp-edged weapon and killed him. They also circulated a video on social media stating that they had committed the murder, it was stated.
