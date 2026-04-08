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Swift Justice: Vegetable Vendor Arrested for Heinous Act

A 25-year-old vegetable vendor was apprehended for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl in Delhi's Nihal Vihar. After a complaint was lodged, police combed through CCTV footage to track and arrest the accused, identified as Dharmender, who confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:26 IST
Swift Justice: Vegetable Vendor Arrested for Heinous Act
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A 25-year-old vegetable vendor was arrested for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, law enforcement officials revealed on Wednesday.

The incident came to light when a PCR call alerted the police on April 4 about the crime. Immediate steps were taken, and a complaint was registered based on the girl's statement, leading to a case filed under several relevant sections, including the POCSO Act.

Investigators tapped into local surveillance, analyzing footage from over 100 CCTV cameras. The suspect, identified as Dharmender, was ultimately spotted near Laxmi Park. Following a targeted raid, the accused confessed to the crime, according to officials. Further inquiries into the case remain ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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