Lebanon receives U.S. mediator proposals for maritime border with Israel -presidency

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 13:13 IST
Michel Aoun Image Credit: Twitter (@General_Aoun)
  Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has received a letter from U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein regarding proposals for the demarcation of a maritime border with Israel, the presidency said on Saturday on Twitter.

A deal could defuse a potential source of conflict between Israel and the heavily armed, Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, which has warned against any Israeli exploration and extraction in the disputed waters.

