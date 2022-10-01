Lebanon receives U.S. mediator proposals for maritime border with Israel -presidency
Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 13:13 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanese President Michel Aoun has received a letter from U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein regarding proposals for the demarcation of a maritime border with Israel, the presidency said on Saturday on Twitter.
A deal could defuse a potential source of conflict between Israel and the heavily armed, Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, which has warned against any Israeli exploration and extraction in the disputed waters.
