Chechen leader Kadyrov says Russia should use low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-10-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 19:53 IST
Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia's region of Chechnya, said on Saturday that Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine amid new reversals on the battlefield.
In a message on Telegram criticising Russian commanders for abandoning the east Ukrainian town of Lyman on Saturday, Kadyrov wrote: "In my personal opinion, more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons".
