Brazil presidential race goes to Lula-Bolsonaro runoff, says election authority

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2022 06:08 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 06:08 IST
Brazil's presidential election will be settled in a second-round runoff vote on Oct. 30 between right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the national electoral authority said on Sunday.

With 97.3% of voting machines counted, Lula had 47.9% of valid votes, compared to 43.7% for Bolsonaro, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) reported on its website, putting a first-round victory out of reach.

