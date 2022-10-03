Brazil presidential race goes to Lula-Bolsonaro runoff, says election authority
Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2022 06:08 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 06:08 IST
Brazil's presidential election will be settled in a second-round runoff vote on Oct. 30 between right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the national electoral authority said on Sunday.
With 97.3% of voting machines counted, Lula had 47.9% of valid votes, compared to 43.7% for Bolsonaro, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) reported on its website, putting a first-round victory out of reach.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Bolsonaro
- Lula
- Brazil
Advertisement