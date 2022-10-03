Brazil presidential race goes to Lula-Bolsonaro runoff, says election authority

Brazil's presidential election will be settled in a second-round runoff vote on Oct. 30 between right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the national electoral authority said on Sunday.

With 97.3% of voting machines counted, Lula had 47.9% of valid votes, compared to 43.7% for Bolsonaro, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) reported on its website, putting a first-round victory out of reach.

