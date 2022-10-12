U.S. delegation visiting Haiti amid humanitarian crisis - official

A U.S. interagency delegation led by the top State Department official for the Western Hemisphere and including the Defense Department was visiting Haiti on Wednesday amid a humanitarian crisis worsened by violent gangs, a senior Biden administration official said.

Haiti has called for armed assistance to help combat a crisis caused by a blockade on its main fuel port by a coalition of gangs and U.S. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed an international "rapid action force" to help Haiti's security forces.

Washington would announce new humanitarian assistance and a visa restriction policy targeting former and current Haitian officials involved in street gangs, the U.S. official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)