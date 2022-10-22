Left Menu

Maha: Six-year-old girl killed in fire at eatery in Pune

While the girls mother managed to pick up her other two children and come down, she could not lift her daughter because of the fire and smoke, the official said The girl identified as Iqra Naeem Khan had sustained minor burn injuries, but had suffocated due to the smoke, he said.Prima-facie, it looks like there was a leak in the LPG cylinder in the kitchen on the ground floor, which triggered the blaze.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-10-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 14:14 IST
Maha: Six-year-old girl killed in fire at eatery in Pune
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A six-year-old girl was killed in a fire triggered by a gas leak at a small eatery in Sadashiv Peth area of Maharashtra's Pune city on Saturday, fire brigade officials said.

The blaze broke out at an outlet selling biryani in Sadashiv Peth area around 10.50 am, an official said. A family from Uttar Pradesh worked at the eatery and lived with three children in a loft on top of the establishment, he said. ''The fire broke out around 10.50 am. When a team from the fire brigade reached the spot, they were informed that a girl was stuck on the loft,'' the official said.

The child was rescued and shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said.

''According to workers at the eatery, those who were on the loft managed to come down when the blaze broke out. While the girl's mother managed to pick up her other two children and come down, she could not lift her daughter because of the fire and smoke,'' the official said The girl identified as Iqra Naeem Khan had sustained minor burn injuries, but had suffocated due to the smoke, he said.

''Prima-facie, it looks like there was a leak in the LPG cylinder in the kitchen on the ground floor, which triggered the blaze. When we reached the spot, we saw three LPG cylinders at one spot and one of them had leaked. We immediately took all the cylinders out,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022