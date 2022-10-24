Left Menu

Mumbai: Toddler attacked, killed by leopard at Aarey colony

A one-and-half-year-old girl was attacked and killed by a leopard in the forested area of Aarey colony in the western suburb of Goregaon here on Monday, police said.The incident took place in unit number 15 of Aarey around 6.30 am, when the child followed her mother who was on her way to a temple around 30 feet from their house, an official from Aarey police station said.A leopard attacked the girl and injured her.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 16:25 IST
Mumbai: Toddler attacked, killed by leopard at Aarey colony
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A one-and-half-year-old girl was attacked and killed by a leopard in the forested area of Aarey colony in the western suburb of Goregaon here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in unit number 15 of Aarey around 6.30 am, when the child followed her mother who was on her way to a temple around 30 feet from their house, an official from Aarey police station said.

A leopard attacked the girl and injured her. The toddler was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead by doctors, he said.

''On the basis of primary information, we have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case, further investigation is underway,'' the official added. Meanwhile, the forest department has initiated an action plan to prevent the human-wildlife conflict in the area, an official said.

A team from Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) has been called in by the forest department for assistance, he said.

The authorities have deployed a wildlife ambulance, wildlife distress response teams from the Mumbai forest department and volunteers in the area, the official said.

Rescuers, leopard experts, veterinarians and senior officials from the forest department will be stationed at Aarey round the clock for this entire week, he said.

Night patrolling will be done and camera traps will be installed to identify and monitor the movements of the big cat, the official said.

Located near Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Aarey is considered the green lung of Mumbai and has witnessed several attacks by leopards in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Iran's atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked; Uganda says two more Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala hospital and more

World News Roundup: Iran's atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022