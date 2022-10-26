Left Menu

Man killed, son injured in elevator accident in Delhi's Jaitpur

A 44-year-old man died and his minor son got injured on Wednesday after a lift of a building fell down in southeast Delhis Jaitpur area, police said.

A 44-year-old man died and his minor son got injured on Wednesday after a lift of a building fell down in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, police said.

The police received information regarding the accident from Apollo Hospital, Jasola Vihar. The caller told them that a person, Nawab Shah, resident of Samsul Road, Jaitpur Extension Part-2, suffered injury due to breakage of a lift and was admitted to the hospital, a senior police officer said.

Police went to the scene where the lift was found damaged and it seemed that the accident occurred due to a sudden fault in machinery, police said.

During inquiry, it was revealed that Farhan (7), the son of injured Shah, also suffered minor injury.

Shah died in the hospital five hours after being admitted. He was working as builder and had been living in Jaitpur for the last one year, police said.

A case under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and later, section 304A (causing death by negligence) was also added.

