Left Menu

Militants kill 15 in attack on Burkina Faso military supply mission - army

Islamist militants killed 15 Burkinabe soldiers and volunteer militiamen on Saturday as they returned from a supply mission in eastern Burkina Faso, the army said on Sunday. A further four soldiers were wounded in the attack in Gourma province, while 11 are still missing, it said in a statement. Burkina Faso has been battling militants, some with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State, since 2015.

Reuters | Ouagadougou | Updated: 30-10-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 22:38 IST
Militants kill 15 in attack on Burkina Faso military supply mission - army
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Burkina Faso

Islamist militants killed 15 Burkinabe soldiers and volunteer militiamen on Saturday as they returned from a supply mission in eastern Burkina Faso, the army said on Sunday. A further four soldiers were wounded in the attack in Gourma province, while 11 are still missing, it said in a statement.

Burkina Faso has been battling militants, some with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State, since 2015. The worsening violence spurred soldiers last month to overthrow the government in the country's second coup this year. The crisis has displaced almost 2 million people in Burkina Faso alone and killed thousands across West Africa's Sahel region, where an insurgency that took root in Mali has spread over the past decade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022