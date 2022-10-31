Left Menu

Bolsonaro takes lead in initial vote count of Brazil election

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 31-10-2022 02:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 02:08 IST
Bolsonaro takes lead in initial vote count of Brazil election
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took an early lead in the initial vote tally of Sunday's presidential election, ahead of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose Workers Party usually gets stronger support in regions that are slower to report results.

With 5.6% of voting machines counted, Bolsonaro had 53.2% of valid votes, compared with 46.8% for Lula, the Superior Electoral Court reported on its website.

